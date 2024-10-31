R.I. Commerce board approves $10M incentive package for Mass.-based biotech firm

Updated at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

MASSACHUSETTS-BASED BIOTECHNOLOGY FIRM Organogenesis on Thursday was approved for $10 million in tax incentives by R.I. Commerce Corp. in order to establish a manufacturing facility at the former Rubius Therapeutics facility in Smithfield. This a screenshot of the property listing on Loopnet.com. / COURTESY THE DAVIS COS.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors on Thursday unanimously approved $10 million in Rebuild Rhode Island tax credits to Organogenesis Holdings Inc. of Canton, Mass., part of an incentive package to establish a manufacturing operation at the former Rubius Therapeutics facility in Smithfield. In addition, the R.I. Life Sciences Hub approved a $5

