R.I. Commerce board considering vendors for tourism push

CRANSTON – R.I. Commerce Corp.’s board of directors is considering spending up to $3.44 million of the economic development agency’s funds between two vendors for the purposes of tourism advertising, media buying and public relations.

The board of directors is scheduled to vote during its 4 p.m. meeting on Friday on whether to authorize members of the Commerce Corp.’s senior management team, its chairperson or vice chairperson to negotiate and execute contracts with The Zimmerman Agency Inc. and The RDW Group Inc.

The maximum expenditure that would be allowed for a one-year contract with The Zimmerman Agency would be $1.19 million, according to public documents describing the plans. The RDW Group would be eligible for a one-year contract of up to $2.25 million, according to the documents.

The Commerce Corp. board, which is chaired by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, is expected to receive a presentation and recommendation from staff for the selection of The Zimmerman Agency and The RDW Group as vendors for tourism advertising, media buying and public relations purposes.

RDW Group is a marketing agency based in Providence, founded in 1986, with 50 employees and expertise in UI/UX web design. The company is headed by chairman and managing partner Phil Loscoe Jr. Its clients have included the Fall River-based Blount’s Family Kitchen, DynaMed, North Shore Community College, state insurance marketplace HealthSource RI, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response. and the R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Education for their COVID-19 response campaigns.

The Zimmerman Agency is a marketing and advertising firm based in Tallahassee, Fla. The company, founded in 1987 and led by co-founder/CEO Carrie Zimmerman, calls itself a “hyper-integrated” marketing firm that has served clients including the Belize Tourism Board, Visit Tallahassee and Domino Sugar.

During the public meeting, the board is also scheduled to consider delegating authority to Commerce Corp. staff to enter into contracts with vendors to help with the McKee administration’s RI Rebounds Initiative, which is the governor’s plan to invest $119 million in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds into programs meant to assist small businesses, provide services for children, support families and promote affordable housing.

Documents provided by Commerce Corp. ahead of the meeting that describe the proposal didn’t specify which vendors would be receiving awards as part of the RI Rebounds program.

At a previous meeting, as part of RI Rebounds, the board approved a small-business grant program providing applicants with $2,500 to $5,000 in direct relief funding. As of Feb. 8, a week before the deadline for applicants, the program received more than 2,000 applications.

