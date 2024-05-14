R.I. Commerce Corp. announces $2.7M for tourism events and attractions

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. on Tuesday announced that 24 local organizations will share in $2.7 million in federal funding to create new attraction and destination events.
The grants come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation
program that provides seed funding approved on a competitive basis to development new events “with special consideration given to proposals that drive tourism during the shoulder and off-season months,” according to a Commerce press release.
EDA invested $750 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the travel and tourism sector, including $240 million in competitive grants.
Commerce Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley said the agency received “creative, thoughtful, and innovative proposals” during the application process, with the expectation the events will boost visitation to the state.
“We are proud to support these projects which will show visitors from around the world why Rhode Island really is all that,” she said, in reference to the state's latest tourism marketing campaign launch in February.
State tourism leaders hope to build on a successful 2022, which saw record visitation levels, according to R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner.
“Supporting initiatives such as these not only draw visitors,” she said. “But they also stimulate local businesses, create jobs and foster a sense of pride and identity in our communities.”
The following applicants will receive funding:
- AS22 $45,350 to support the 40th anniversary kick-off event series in 2025.
- Battle of Rhode Island Association $150,000 to support a state-wide, multimedia, mobile scavenger hunt learning experience focused on experiences highlighting Rhode Island’s significant role in the American Revolution.
- Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum $50,000 to support the development of “Ice Skating at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane.”
- City of East Providence $50,000 to support a month-long restaurant crawl in September.
- City of Pawtucket $52,372 to support the expansion of the Pawtucket Arts Festival.
- Farm Fresh Rhode Island $31,000 to support an expansion of events and attractions promoting the local food and culinary scene.
- Leadership Rhode Island $198,074 to support the development and expansion of a year-round augmented reality scavenger hunt app.
- Newport Artists Collective $200,000 to support the development of a Newport Gallery Night and Newport Art Show.
- Newport Historical Society $148,970 to support the development of an immersive experience through a QR-code mobile device audio tour of the Colony House and of its redesigned self-guided walking tour of historic downtown Newport.
- Newport Pride Inc. $179,000 support the creation of an annual Newport Pride Weekend & Gala in November.
- Ocean Community United Theatre $63,022 to support the expansion of the 2025 Soupy Fest.
- Providence Children’s Museum $81,752 to support the installation of a new exhibit and return of its’ "PlayOn!" event.
- Providence Downtown Improvement District $100,000 to support the inclusion of public artworks from EXMURO Studios.
- Providence Performing Arts Center $100,000 to support a return engagement of "Hamilton" in December.
- Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau $100,000 to support the expansion of the Providence Culinary Collective.
- Rhode Island Brewers Guild $75,000 to support the development of Rhode Island’s craft beer week.
- Rhode Island Zoological Society/Roger Williams Park Zoo $110,000 to support the expansion of the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and provide satellite parking and transportation to the event.
- Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School $175,000 to support the expansion of “Movies, Music, and More on the Plaza” and “Beyond the Banks Festival.”
- Roger Williams Park Conservancy $48,389 to support the live music series held in Roger Williams Park every year.
- Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust $99,125 to support the creation of a new museum exhibit and the expansion of the schedule for overnight visitors.
- South County Tourism Council $200,000 to support the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition.
- The Avenue Concept $176,695 to support several initiatives, including Gallery Night Providence, Art Alleyway, expansion of the tour and way-finding app, and storytelling and digital recordings for marketing and advertising.
- The VETS Foundation $200,000 to support the new national tour "Pomp, Snow, & CIRQUEumstance beginning in Rhode Island.
- The Wilbury Theatre Group $66,250 to support the statewide expansion of the 11th annual Providence Fringe Festival.