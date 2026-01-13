R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $300K in innovation vouchers

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday unanimously awarded four innovation vouchers totaling $300,000. Created in 2016, the Innovation Voucher Program offers eligible entrepreneurs and small businesses up to $75,000 in grant funding to expand research and development. The program has awarded more than $7.9 million in grant funding to 117

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday unanimously awarded four innovation vouchers totaling $300,000. Created in 2016, the Innovation Voucher Program offers eligible entrepreneurs and small businesses up to $75,000 in grant funding to expand research and development. The program has awarded more than $7.9 million in grant funding to 117 companies to date. This has led to 24 patents and the creation of 317 new jobs, according to an update provided by Innovations Initiatives Director Kristina Brown. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who also chairs the Commerce board, said the program and these latest investments are designed to grow the Rhode Island economy. "It's about creating jobs," he said. The latest recipients are as follows: