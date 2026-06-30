R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $8M in tax credits and job incentives

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday awarded $8 million in Qualified Jobs Tax Credits and Innovation Voucher incentives to seven companies, including $6.2 million in tax credits for Raytheon to support the creation of 150 new jobs at its Portsmouth campus.
Earlier this month Raytheon, a division of RTX Corp., announced it is investing $100 million in its facility at 1847 West Main Road – where it currently employs 724 people – to accelerate its next-generation air and missile defense system and production of GEM-T missile subcomponents.
All told, the agency awarded $7.7 million in Qualified Jobs Tax Credits to support the creation of 239 jobs over the next 10 years.
R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor said the investments “are contributing to the continued growth of businesses, jobs, and innovation across key sectors in Rhode Island.”
“From defense and manufacturing to health and life sciences, we are helping catalyze companies’ choices in favor of Rhode Island,” he said.
“Every new job and innovative idea brought to market strengthens our economy and creates new opportunities for Rhode Islanders,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who serves as Commerce Corp. board chair. “By investing in companies like Raytheon that are expanding, creating good-paying jobs, and developing the next generation of products, we’re helping build a more competitive and resilient economy.”
In addition to Raytheon, the following companies were awarded Qualified Jobs Tax Credits:
Ace Endico Corp.,
an estimated $968,319 in tax credits over 10 years to create 72 new jobs at a planned distribution facility in West Greenwich. The New York-based specialty food distributor and restaurant supplier currently employs 80 people at its Woonsocket distribution hub.
Social Sparks Inc.,
an estimated $525,955 in tax credits over 10 years to create 17 new jobs. The Rhode Island-based behavioral health practice and its 13 full-time clinicians provides outpatient therapy services to children, adolescents, and adults and currently operates facilities in Lincoln and South Kingstown.
The four Innovation Vouchers totaling $299,650 were awarded to:
Elephant Therapeutics Inc.,
$75,000 to spur development of ET018, a drug with the potential to treat and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.
EQLabs Inc.
, $75,000 to partner with Brown University's Darling Lab to test VERA, a lab AI platform designed to increase efficiently in the lab and collect higher-quality data.
Lilac Biosciences Inc.
, $75,000 to scale up a kit it has developed that measures one chemical tag on RNA. These tags control gene activity and are linked to conditions like cancer and disorders of the nervous system. Lilac plans to create a multiplexed version that measures multiple tags at once.
Ropeless Systems
, $74,650 to perform independent research, development, test, and evaluation of a novel method of fishing to prevent whale entanglements by eliminating persistent buoys and lines.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com