R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $8M in tax credits and job incentives

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THE R.I. COMMERCE Corp. board of directors on Monday awarded $8 million in Qualified Jobs Tax Credits and Innovation Voucher incentives to seven companies, including $6.2 million in tax credits for Raytheon to support the creation of 150 new jobs at its Portsmouth campus. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday awarded $8 million in Qualified Jobs Tax Credits and Innovation Voucher incentives to seven companies, including $6.2 million in tax credits for Raytheon to support the creation of 150 new jobs at its Portsmouth campus. Earlier this month Raytheon, a division of RTX Corp., announced it

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