New Wavemaker Fellowship initiative launched to address state’s primary care shortage

R.I. Commerce Corp. will begin accepting applications for a new Wavemaker Fellowship initiative to increase the pool of primary care providers within Rhode Island.

Available on a competitive basis to medical doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners specializing in the areas of family medicine, adolescent, adult, or geriatric care, pediatrics, internal medicine and Community Health, the program provides student loan reimbursement in the form of refundable tax credits of up to $6,000 per year, available for up to four years.

As the first major announcement since beginning his second tenure as secretary of commerce, Stefan Pryor said that reimbursing educational expenses for professionals in critical fields serves to ease the financial burden on these skilled individuals while strengthening industries “that are crucial to our state's economy,” he said.

The General Assembly allocated an additional $500,000 the fiscal year 2026 budget specifically for primary care providers to address the critical shortage. In a joint statement Senate President Valarie J. Lawson and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said the Wavemaker Fellowship program has reduced student loan burdens and promoted careers in essential sectors.

“The General Assembly is firmly dedicated to tackling the primary care crisis,” they said. “Health care is of utmost importance, and we acknowledge the significant challenges faced by many providers. Offering financial incentives for graduates in these areas is a vital measure in addressing the primary care crisis.”

Current estimates are that between 200,000 to 400,000 Rhode Islanders do not have access to a primary care provider, with some healthcare systems reporting more 20,000 unassigned primary care patients.

Richard Charest, Secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said “Creating a strong foundation for primary care enables us to prevent illnesses and improve overall health outcomes for Rhode Islanders.”

“Supporting a robust primary care workforce and making significant investments in the state’s primary care system are essential for the health and well-being of all residents,” he said.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 13.

Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.