R.I. Commerce Corp. to hire firm to tally impact of tourism and destination grant program

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors is scheduled to meet Aug. 5 to consider selecting a firm to conduct an impact assessment on the agency’s tourism attraction and destination grant program. According to the Request for Proposals, firms have to provide a budget plan not exceeding $100,000 and complete the assessment by

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors is scheduled to meet Aug. 5 to consider selecting a firm to conduct an impact assessment on the agency’s tourism attraction and destination grant program.

a $3.4 million from a $10.7 million grant it got from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support outdoor and public space capital improvements and special events.

According to the latest report by the R.I. Pandemic Recovery Office, there have been almost 300,000 attendees across all of the events held to date.

The Al Fresco on Federal Hill,

which benefited from a $25,000 grant in 2024 which brought in 42,000 attendees over a seven-week period.

The South County Tourism Council, which received a $107,500 grant to bring Danish artist Thomas Dambo's "Troll Trail" to Charlestown’s Ninigret Park, have already welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to the installation this year, said South County Tourism Council CEO Louise Bishop.

The trail is now expanding to North Kingstown and East Providence.

“To be able to continue to create this trail, that money is what made it happen,” said Bishop, noting the cost of a single troll is $225,000.

South County also received a separate $200,000 grant to support the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition, which brought close to 30,000 attendees in June, said Bishop.

“That is going to be something that makes money and pays for itself,” she said. “It’s to improve South County. We have been moving in a direction where we are able to sustain these events.”

According to the Request for Proposals, firms have to provide a budget plan not exceeding $100,000 and complete the assessment by Oct. 15. The firm conducting the assessment will have access to the the basic data but will be charged with providing deeper analysis. The assessment must include data on direct visitor spending, including “geographic heat maps,” domestic versus international expenditures, impacts on local business revenue, employment, and a benchmark analysis comparing Rhode Island against initiatives in other New England states as well as national averages, among other requirements. In 2021, Commerce earmarkedApproved on a competitive basis, R.I. Commerce has since provided funds to 33 organizations working in the hospitality and tourism sector of up to $200,000 for capital improvements and up to $75,000 to hold special events.Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.