R.I. Commerce holds free, virtual business presentation on government contracting

PROVIDENCE – Businesses looking for ways to diversity their customer base are invited to attend a virtual presentation on government contracting by Kaileigh Carroll, a government contracts counselor with the R.I. Commerce Corp., on Wednesday.

The free session held from 10 to 11 a.m. is designed to help businesses discern if government contracting is a good fit for them – outlining information such as what the government buys, what it looks for in vendors, what registrations companies need in order to do business with the government, and what the differences are between each branch of government.

R.I. Commerce will present the session with the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center and the University of Rhode Island Division of Research and Economic Development.

Participants can register here.

