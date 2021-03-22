R.I. Commerce looking to hire tourism leader

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. is considering retention of an executive search firm to fill “executive positions within the corporation,” including its chief marketing officer for tourism.

The item is listed on the agency’s meeting agenda scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. in which Gov. Daniel J. McKee will be present via teleconference.

Brian Hodge, spokesman for the agency, told the Providence Business News the search firm would be hired to recruit for the quasi-public state agency’s chief marketing officer position. “That would be one of them,” he said, noting that the firm would be hired to fill other roles that are “yet to be determined.”

Hodge said the firm is not being hired to find a replacement for Stefan Pryor, the agency’s commerce secretary. “Not to my knowledge,” he said.

Pryor has served as the agency’s commerce secretary since being appointed by former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in 2015. McKee has said that Pryor “is leaving his options open,” and a decision on his future has not been made.

As for the chief marketing officer position, Hodge said the position is being advertised on the agency’s website. According to the posting, the purpose of the position is to lead the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of the marketing function of R.I. Commerce Corp.

The position has been in limbo since Heather Evans resigned in May of 2020 after serving for a year in the role. Matt Sheaff, who serves as director of communications for the agency, has been filling the role temporarily.

Evans led the statewide effort to attract tourists and businesses to Rhode Island, and to coordinate with organizations such as the state’s six tourism councils. She also managed the “Fun-Sized” ad campaign created by her predecessor, Lara Salamano, as well as spearheaded the marketing team in the first-ever “Hotel Week RI” in January and “Rhody Resilient,” a mostly social media campaign launched after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We have an acting CMO at the present,” said Hodge of Sheaff, noting that he wasn’t “aware of any timetable” for the agency to fill the position. “I think the preference is to get the most qualified candidate that we can.”

As for who is being considered for the position, Hodge said the agency “was a couple of steps away from saying anything on that.”

Hodge said the topic will be discussed during Monday’s meeting “to approve the hiring of a search firm. We have the request for proposals up on the website. Once we have the search firm in place we will have a better idea of the types of candidates and we will take it from there.”

Hodge also said the cost for the agency to employ an executive search firm was yet “to be determined – depending on who responds, and what kind of applicants we get.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Email him at Shuman@PBN.com.