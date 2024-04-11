R.I. Commerce names Bennett new president

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

By
-
JAMES S. BENNETT has been named R.I. Commerce Corp.'s new president and chief operating officer. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE MAYOR'S OFFICE
JAMES S. BENNETT has been named R.I. Commerce Corp.'s new president and chief operating officer. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE MAYOR'S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – The city’s former economic development director will now lead R.I. Commerce Corp. James S. Bennett, who led Providence’s economic development from 2011 through 2015 during Angel Taveras’ tenure as the city’s mayor, has been named R.I. Commerce’s new president and chief operating officer, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth “Liz”

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR