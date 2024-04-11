R.I. Commerce names Bennett new president

PROVIDENCE – The city’s former economic development director will now lead R.I. Commerce Corp.
James S. Bennett, who led Providence’s economic development from 2011 through 2015 during Angel Taveras’ tenure as the city’s mayor, has been named R.I. Commerce’s new president and chief operating officer, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth “Liz” Tanner announced Thursday. He will begin his new role with R.I. Commerce on April 22.
Bennett will be R.I. Commerce’s first permanent president and COO since Hilary Fagan left the state quasi-public economic development agency
in December 2022. She later joined CBRE Group Inc.
as vice president.
Bill Ash served as R.I. Commerce’s interim president and COO since Fagan’s departure until he stepped down from the role earlier this year
. Now, Bennett will help oversee the state’s various initiatives to grow its economic status.
“I am excited to go to work on behalf of our state, using my business experience and previous time in government to help boost economic growth and create more good-paying jobs,” Bennett said in a statement. “I look forward to digging into the new challenge and collaborating with Gov. McKee and Secretary Tanner to make a difference.”
Bennett was Providence’s first economic development director until then-Mayor Jorge O. Elorza was elected
. Bennett had since become executive vice president for Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns CharterCARE Health Partners – which operate Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence.
Under Bennett’s leadership as economic development direct at the time, the city froze the commercial tax rate for three consecutive years, completed a comprehensive rewrite of the zoning code and invested in Kennedy Plaza. The office also oversaw about $500 million in construction and investments within the city.
“Jim brings decades of experience that will assist R.I. Commerce on our mission to make Rhode Island a premier place to live and do business,” Tanner said in a statement. “I … look forward to hearing his ideas as we continue the great work already being done by the team.”
(UPDATE: Adds Bennett's start date in 2nd paragraph)
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.