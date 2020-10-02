R.I. company working on attention-grabbing tech for cyclists

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

More people are riding bicycles during the pandemic, and collisions between cyclists and motor vehicles are also on the rise. In almost half of the cases where the crash happened because a car overtook a bicyclist on the road, drivers reported that they didn’t see the bike, according to a recent national study. Technology making…