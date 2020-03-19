R.I. identifies 11 new COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE – In her daily briefing on the impact of the coronavirus, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Thursday that Rhode Island had found 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 44.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, said that the 11 new cases are in people that range in age from 20s to their 60s. The group includes people have traveled to New York and to Utah. Of the 11, one is currently hospitalized.

The state is running expedited tests for the highest risk populations – hospitalized patients, nursing home residents and health care providers, including emergency medical service personnel. The state is still investigating the 11 cases and engaging in contact tracing.

The governor also put out a call to manufacturers, textile companies, distributors, lab owners and dentists in the state. The state is focused on obtaining swabs for testing as well as protective equipment for health care workers including masks, gloves, gowns, facemasks and ventilators.

“Reach out to us,” the governor said of businesses that may be able to help the state to get the necessary equipment.

Currently, the state has access to 200 ventilators, Alexander-Scott said.

Raimondo noted that she thought the federal response getting supplies to workers was lacking so far but added that she was assured from the federal government that the supply situation will be different in a week from now.

She said that by 3 p.m. Thursday, there will be a section of the R.I. Department of Health website that will detail what supplies the state is looking for.

Testing sites are in place throughout the state and there is a capability for drive-through testing but tests for COVID-19 continue to be only administered to those at high risk for the virus because of a shortage of nasal swabs, Raimondo said.

The governor said that she is not planning a shelter-in-place order and does not want to do that. She said it would be crushing to the economy – and advised Rhode Islanders to adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease to keep the state ahead of the virus.

“Right now, we are not overwhelmed, we never want to get overwhelmed,” she said.

The governor also sought to assuage fears residents have had over access to banks.

“Banks and credit unions in Rhode Island and across the country have a lot of cash and a lot of capital.,” she said. “They are in the best financial shape they have been in a very long time. Just set your fears aside.”

The governor said that people should avoid the use of bank lobbies, if possible. Raimondo said that those who need to use a bank lobby should make an appointment.

Raimondo also addressed apartment tenants worried about evictions.

“You are not going to be evicted,” she said, noting that the R.I. Supreme Court has shut the courts until April 17 for any adjudication related to anything to do with eviction. “Even if you have received an eviction notice, don’t worry about it. It will not happen between now and April 17.”

She also recognized that the delay is not a permanent solution.

Jobless claims in Rhode Island due to the coronavirus had reached nearly 24,000 by Thursday morning. United States jobless claims rose by 70,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 281,000.

On Wednesday, Raimondo said that the state’s public schools will shift to two weeks of remote learning starting Monday, when the state’s week-long school break ends.