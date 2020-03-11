R.I. Congressional Manufacturing Summit to be held March 23

PROVIDENCE – The final day to register for the Manufacturers Congressional Summit, which will be hosted on March 23 by the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, is March 13.

The manufacturers association said attendees will hear from congressional members on issues such as tariffs and tax reform.

Held at the Providence Marriott Downtown at 1 Orms St., breakfast will be served at the event, which runs from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

The cost to attend is $45 for Rhode Island Manufacturers Association members, $55 for nonmembers and $360 for a table of eight.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.