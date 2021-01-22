R.I. considers new vaccine priority, emphasizing age and health conditions, not occupations

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health is discussing a new approach to vaccine distribution, one that prioritizes recipients by age and health conditions rather than occupation.

The more streamlined proposal also would reduce the distribution phases from four to three, focusing on the highest risk factors for serious COVID-19 illness.

The original plan would have prioritized educators, including K-12 teachers and staff, in Phase 2. Under a proposal now being weighed, Phase 2 would instead put people aged 65 and older and those age 16-64 with underlying health conditions that put them at-risk for serious COVID-19 ahead in line.

The oldest Rhode Islanders, those age 75 and above, are to be vaccinated as part of the first phase, which is expected to start in February. That has not changed.

The vaccine subcommittee that advises the health department on policy discussed the proposal for Phase 2 distribution Friday in a teleconference. Its members include physicians, educators and advocates for the elderly.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of RIDOH, said on the call that although teachers, daycare center workers, and other educators would no longer be identified as a priority, 50% of the educator workforce would qualify for vaccination in Phase 2 because they are either 65 or older or have an at-risk health condition.

If the state applies a geography priority, which would emphasize communities that have had disproportionate impact from COVID-19, more than half of the educators would be included, she said.

In the chat function on the Zoom conference, people who indicated they were teachers posted angry comments. “I work in 6 different schools! Come see what is going on in the real world!,” one poster wrote.

Public questions were not answered during the conference.

Jonathan Brice, a committee member who is superintendent for the Bristol-Warren Regional School District, advocated for the primary grade teachers, whose students may not follow social distancing rules. He suggested that teacher in K-2, and teachers of students with disabilities that require close contact, be included in Phase 2.

“I still think that for teachers and other school staff that are working with younger students, where there is limited ability to maintain 6 feet of distance, that might also be a consideration. I understand we’re working in a scarcity situation. We don’t have enough vaccine to go around, so we do need to prioritize, but that is an area we also at least need to consider. High school and middle school teachers, in many ways, are able to maintain that social distance that we need.”

The committee members also discussed which underlying conditions should be considered a priority for vaccination. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a list of 12 types of conditions that are high-risk for COVID-19, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary diseases, Down syndrome, obesity, severe obesity, smoking and pregnancy.

Rhode Island data, meanwhile, compiled by the R.I. Department of Health, shows which conditions have had the most impact for hospitalization for COVID-19. It includes eight categories most over-represented in Rhode Island, including renal disease, cardiac disease, lung disease and diabetes.

The committee members discussed whether Rhode Island’s list of health conditions should be broadened, to include people who compromised immune systems, or with ALS, or narrowed, to exclude former smokers, for example, who included in the CDC guidelines.

Dr. Justin Berk, a physician with the R.I. Department of Corrections, pointed out that the pool of former smokers would be “huge” within the state, and there is really no research that indicates former smokers have had COVID-19 impacts.

“Most people believe strongly that there should be a modified Rhode Island strategy,” he said.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.