R.I. construction employment falls 3% Y/Y in Jan.

PROVIDENCE – Construction employment in Rhode Island declined at the fourth-fastest rate in the country in January, falling 3% year over year, according to the Associated General Contractors of America Monday.

The decline in employment accounted for 600 jobs, reducing to 19,500 for the month.

The rate of decline in the Ocean State was second worst in New England, ahead of Vermont’s 5.2% decline year over year to 14,600 workers in the industry.

Utah had the largest year-over-year rate of increase for the month at 7.5%, rising to 114,200 jobs.

Other New England construction employment growth in January:

New Hampshire: 5.8%, ranking No. 4 in the country, rising to 29,200 jobs.

Maine: No. 29 in the country at 0.7% growth. The state had 30,200 workers in the construction sector.

Massachusetts: Employment rose 0.6%, ranking No. 31 in the United States, rising to 162,400 jobs.

Connecticut: Ranked No. 35 in the nation for a 0.3% decline in employment, falling to 59,800 workers.

AGCA officials said that the coronavirus is likely to have a significant impact on construction employment in the U.S. and urged federal officials to take steps to mitigate the impact in its release Monday.