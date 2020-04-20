R.I. construction employment growth rate ranks No. 31 in U.S. in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – Construction employment in Rhode Island in February rose 1% year over year, ranking No. 31 for growth rate in the United States, according to the American General Contractors of America Monday.

The increase accounted for a 200-worker rise year over year to a total of 20,300.

Rhode Island’s construction employment growth rate tied for second lowest in New England with Massachusetts.

Other New England construction growth rates:

New Hampshire: Increased 5% year over year to 29,300, ranking No. 11 in the U.S.

Connecticut: Increased 2% year over year to 61,200, ranking No. 26 in the U.S.

Maine: Increased 2% year over year to 30,200, ranking No. 26 in the U.S.

Massachusetts: Increased 1% to 163,800, ranking No. 32 in the country.

Vermont: Declined 6% year over year to 14,600, ranking No. 50 in the country.

New Mexico ranked as having the highest construction employment growth rate, rising 11% year over year to 53,700 jobs.