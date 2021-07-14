R.I. continuing unemployment claims decline again, by nearly 2K

PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island decreased by 1,942, to 58,827, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said this week.

The number of continuing claims decreased by a combined 6,271 in the previous two weeks.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 29,868 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 3,828, a rise from 3,417 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 532,188.

There were also 20 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decline from 24 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 23,127 to date.