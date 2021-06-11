R.I continuing unemployment claims dip by nearly 2K again

PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island decreased by 1,928 to 65,387, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said this week.

The number of claims had decreased by 1,922 one week prior.

Continuing unemployment claims had plateaued at about 70,000 over the previous several weeks, but two weeks of back-to-back declines of nearly 2,000 individuals may be signs that more economic recovery is on the way. The same as the previous week, last week’s unemployment figures were the lowest in the pandemic since the week of April 10, 2020, when claims were skyrocketing.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 31,627 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

New PUA filings totaled 1,579, a rise from 1,181 the previous week.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 9,276, a rise from 9,136 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 499,985.

There were also 22 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decrease from 52 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 23,012 to date.