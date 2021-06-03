R.I. continuing unemployment claims dip by nearly 2K

PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island decreased by 1,922 to 67,315, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said this week.

The number of claims had decreased by 63 one week prior.

Continuing unemployment claims have plateaued at about 70,000 over the past several weeks. Despite this, last week’s unemployment figures were still the lowest since the week of April 10, 2020.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 33,444 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

- Advertisement -

New PUA filings totaled 1,181, a decrease from 1,333 the previous week.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 9,136, a rise from 8,298 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 490,709.

There were also 52 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decrease from 56 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,990 to date.