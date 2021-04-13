R.I. continuing unemployment claims edge upward

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 729 week to week to 69,759, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 35,296 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

PUA filings totaled 2,620, a decline from 2,916 one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 6,322, a decline from 6,365 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 434,991.

There were also 122 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decline of 56 week to week. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,356 to date.

