R.I. continuing unemployment claims rise by nearly 800

PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 787 to 66,174, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said this week.

The number of claims had decreased by nearly 2,000 in each of the previous two weeks.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 31,366 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

New PUA filings totaled 1,430, a decline from 1,579 the previous week.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 9,780, a rise from 9,276 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 509,765.

There were also 28 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a rise from 22 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 23,040 to date.