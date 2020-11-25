R.I. Convention Center Authority head McCarvill dies at 67

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Convention Center Authority Executive Director James P. McCarvill has died after a brief, non-COVID-related illness, the authority announced on Wednesday.

McCarvill was 67 years old.

McCarvill was part of the team that opened the Rhode Island Convention Center in 1993. Under his tenure, the center undertook several major projects, including the sale of the Westin Hotel, the acquisition of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the renovation of the Veteran Memorial Auditorium and the construction of the new Clifford Street Parking facility.

“Jim was a solid and steady force at the R.I. Convention Center Authority for decades,” said board Chairman Bernard Buonanno, Jr. “As a leader, he was smart, hardworking and inspiring. As a friend, he was warm, engaging and kind. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”

In addition to his role at the R.I. Convention Center Authority, McCarvill served as an adviser to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, board treasurer of the Providence Tourism Council and chairman of the Twin River Advisory Committee.

“I consider myself very lucky to have had Jim as both a mentor and a friend,” said PWCVB CEO and President Kristen Adamo. “I learned a lot from him about how to lead with integrity, humility and empathy. He will be missed by many in the tourism industry.”

McCarvill is survived by his former wife, Kathleen, and their daughters Leah and Jayna.