R.I. Council for the Humanities to recognize 4 honorees at annual celebration

PROVIDENCE – Four honorees will be recognized by the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities for their leadership, creative achievement and innovation Oct. 7 at the council’s annual Celebration of the Humanities.

Onesimo T. Almeida, a civic leader and chair for Brown University’s Department of Portuguese and Brazilian Studies, will receive the Honorary Chairs’ Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Humanities.

The Rhode Island COVID-19 Archive, a digital archive created by the Providence Public Library and the Rhode Island Historical Society to document the lived experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the Innovation in the Humanities Award.

Providence-based Mixed Magic Theatre, which brings unique diverse stories to the stage, will be awarded the Tom Roberts Prize for Creative Achievement in the Humanities.

- Advertisement -

Becci Davis, a local artist and scholar whose work engages issues of memory, memorialization and commemoration, will receive the Public Humanities Scholar Award.

The council said the event will be held in a hybrid approach. The in-person portion will take place Oct. 7 at The Steel Yard, with a virtual program airing later in October.

Ticket and sponsor information can be found on the council’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .