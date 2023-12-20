R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education OK’s $1B in new school projects

By
-
A RENDERING SHOWS a new unified high school built on the site of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. The city's new high school project, among other various school projects around the state, was approved Tuesday by the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. / COURTESY S/L/A/M COLLABORATIVE
A RENDERING SHOWS a new unified high school built on the site of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. The city's new high school project, among other various school projects around the state, was approved Tuesday by the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. / COURTESY S/L/A/M COLLABORATIVE
PROVIDENCE – More than $1 billion in 48 new school construction projects, including replacing five high schools, across Rhode Island were given the OK by the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday evening, paving the way for the state to refine learning environments for close to 25,000 public school students. The R.I.…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display