R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education OK’s $1B in new school projects

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – More than $1 billion in 48 new school construction projects, including replacing five high schools, across Rhode Island were given the OK by the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday evening, paving the way for the state to refine learning environments for close to 25,000 public school students. The R.I.…