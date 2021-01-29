R.I. COVID-19 business curfews to be lifted Friday

PROVIDENCE – In an acceleration of guidance provided Thursday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo will sign an executive order Friday to lift COVID-19-hour-restrictions in place on businesses in the state, effective immediately.

The order applies to restaurants, recreation and entertainment, historical and cultural sites, personal services, gyms and fitness centers and sporting facilities. The restriction, which has been in place since the pause that was enforced in December, has received criticism from the business community and some lawmakers.

“Small businesses, especially our restaurants, have been hit so hard during this pandemic,” said Matt Sheaff, spokesman for the state’s Department of Commerce on behalf of Commerce and the R.I. Department of Health. “Because our COVID-19 data is showing positive signs across the board, we are able to gradually relax some of the business restrictions in place. Today, Gov. Raimondo will sign an executive order immediately removing the early closure requirements for businesses.”

The lift on business hour restrictions in the state was originally planned to take effect Sunday. Businesses had been required to close at 10 p.m. during the week and 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

Other restrictions that are in place for restaurants, including the requirement that bar areas remain closed, will still be in effect.

Massachusetts, which had similar regulations to Rhode Island’s rules, lifted its curfew earlier this week.

Raimondo had been pressured by municipal officials requesting the easing of restrictions on businesses. On Jan. 21, Cranston’s City Council voted unanimously to send a resolution to Raimondo calling for an easing of restrictions, similar to the resolution that Smithfield’s Town Council sent earlier that week.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, said all the other state regulations are being extended for another month.

“It became glaringly apparent that with so many states, including our neighbors, lifting the arbitrary closing time restrictions that have been crippling our economy, Rhode Island would be compelled to follow suit,” said Michael Chippendale, House Minority Whip Friday. “I think that the governor really had no choice but to lift Rhode Island’s restrictions at the risk of leaving them in place only to have incoming governor McKee immediately lift them upon the transition. Our hospitality industry has at least been given one small way to continue their fight to survive.”

Nellie Gorbea, R.I. Secretary of State said of the lift on the curfew, ““Small businesses are the backbone of Rhode Island’s economy. We should do everything we can to support their efforts to thrive while remaining vigilant in protecting the health and safety of workers and our community at large. The latest COVID data shows Rhode Islanders have been listening to public health experts and taking precautions. Today we’re seeing a major benefit as a result – we can now relax restrictions on our local businesses and give them some much-needed breathing room. This is another reminder that we’re all in this together and our choices have ripple effects during the pandemic.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. You may reach him at Shuman@PBN.com.

Updated to include comments from Michael Chippendale and Nellie Gorbea