R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 445 over weekend, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 445 from July 22 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 52, down from 76 reported on July 22. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 155 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 286 new cases identified from July 22, 2021, through July 24, 2021. The transmission rate on July 24, 2021, was 55.6 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 24, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 855,154 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 409,171, an increase of 639 from figures reported July 22, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,626.

There were 1,983 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.2 million tests administered in the state.