R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 100, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 100, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 60, down from 63 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 151 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 116 new cases identified on July 26, 2021. The transmission rate on July 26, 2021, was 62 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 26, 2021, six of whom were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 855,499 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 409,731, an increase of 279 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 2,624 tests processed Tuesday, bringing the total tests administered in the state to 8.2 million.