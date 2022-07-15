R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 100, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 100, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 57, down from 61 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 163 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 50 new cases identified on July 14, 2021. The transmission rate on July 14, 2021, was 22 new cases per 100,000 persons. There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 14, 2021, of whom five were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 854,162 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 406,668, an increase of 347 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,621.

There were 2,241 tests processed Thursday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday listed the COVID-19 threat level in all five Rhode Island counties as “low.” Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.