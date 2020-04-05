R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 116, with eight more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 116 since Saturday to 922, along with eight more deaths, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said at her daily news briefing on Sunday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 25. Hospitalizations due to the virus in the state totaled 103 by Sunday afternoon, up from 93 the day before.

“We’re in rapid spread; we’re climbing up the curve,” Raimondo said, noting that she believes the state is still several weeks away from the peak of new cases.

Of the eight new deaths, three were men and five were women, all between the ages of 60 and 90, according to the state Department of Health. Seven of them lived in nursing homes.

Three of the deaths were at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, which now has had nine COVID-19 deaths among its residents. Two of the deaths were at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, more than 70% had at least one pre-existing medical condition such as asthma, hypertension or diabetes, according to state health officials.

In Sunday’s briefing, Raimondo said “well over” 1,000 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rhode Island on Saturday, adding that the testing capacity will increase daily. “I hope to go from 1,000 to 1,500 to 2,000,” she said.

Because of the increasing capacity, Raimondo encouraged people who are feeling sick to “call your doctor and go ahead and get tested.”

She acknowledged it will still take several days to get results. “But we want to start getting more accurate data, which means we have to ramp up our testing,” she said.

Even those without health insurance and those who are undocumented immigrants are encouraged to get tested if they feel sick, the governor said.

“We want everybody to get tested,” she said. “That means everybody … I want you not to feel afraid to go get tested at one these National Guard sites.”

For those people who have been ordered to get a test and are on Medicaid but have no transportation, Raimondo said free rides are being scheduled by Medical Transportation Management Inc. Those who need the service can visit agency’s website at mtm-inc.net or call (855) 330-9131 as “a last resort,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo expressed frustration that she’s still hearing reports of “big crowds” at major retailers and grocery stores.

“It’s not funny,” she said. “By doing that, you are endangering your life and the lives of Rhode Islanders.”

She said she doesn’t want to take the step Vermont has in prohibiting retailers from selling nonessential items. But if reports of large crowds continue to come in, “I’m going to have to shut everything down,” she warned.

Raimondo said she’d be traveling around the state “in my truck” to monitor the situation on Sunday afternoon. “I really hope I don’t have to break up any crowds because, trust me, you’re not going to want to be in that group if that happens,” she said.

She also encouraged the public to post photos of large groups on social media, which state officials are monitoring, or report incidents to the state Department of Business Regulation on the agency’s website or by phone at (401) 889-5550.

Responding to a question about whether essential workers who interact with the public start wearing cloth masks, Raimono said, “Yes, we all should … it’s not a silver bullet. It does not take the place of washing your hands. Staying home when you’re sick, keeping an appropriate six-foot distance but, yes, it’s one of things all of us should be doing when we’re out.”

Dr. James McDonald, medical director of the state Department of Health, said the spread of coronavirus has been difficult to slow because of its incubation period – people who are infected can be contagious about two days before they know they have the disease and can remain contagious for up to 20 days.

Handling spread in nursing homes is challenging because residents tend to be medically fragile already and it’s difficult to move people from one home to another, McDonald said. And, he added, “You don’t want to take the virus from one nursing home and plant it in another nursing home.”

McDonald said health officials are looking at option such as “cohorting” nursing homes, identifying homes that are willing to function as specialty nursing homes.

Part of the challenge of treating people at nursing homes and the general public, McDonald said, is this novel coronavirus has only been known for several months.

“We don’t really have a good treatment yet,” he said. “This is why the pandemic is moving at the pace it is. We’re still looking for a treatment. The science is moving very rapidly.”

McDonald said the seasonal flu “is really quieting down” at this point in the spring.

“If you feel like you have the flu, you probably don’t have the flu right now. You probably have COVID-19,” he said.

He noted that the two ailments behave differently – the flu symptoms come abruptly while COVID-19 symptoms can be slower to develop. “Some people when they have COVID-19, it’s really day seven or day eight before they start to really appreciate the symptoms,” McDonald said.

(Updates throughout.)