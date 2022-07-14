R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 120, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 120, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 61, down from 68 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 165 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 41 new cases identified on July 13, 2021. The transmission rate on July 13, 2021, was 19 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 13, 2021, less than five of whom were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 853,332 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 406,321, an increase of 347 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,621.

There were 2,241 tests processed Wednesday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.