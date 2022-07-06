R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 125, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 125, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 73, up from 49 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 130.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 12 new cases identified on July 5, 2021. The transmission rate on July 5, 2021, was 11.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 5, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 850,527 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 403,956, an increase of 279 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,613.

There were 2,180 tests processed Tuesday, bringing the total tests administered in the state to 8.2 million.