R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 126, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 126, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 56, a decrease from 60 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 108.3 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 491 new cases identified on March 24, 2021. The transmission rate on March 24, 2021, was 250.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 126 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 24, 2021, of which 22 were in an ICU and 11 were on a ventilator.

There have been 822,149 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 360,172, an increase of 156 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,438.

There were 4,839 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 2.6%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.