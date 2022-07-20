R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 127, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 127, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 74, same as reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 148 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 78 new cases identified on July 19, 2021. The transmission rate on July 19, 2021, was 33 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 19, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 854,503 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 407,886, an increase of 311 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,624.

There were 2,351 tests processed Tuesday, bringing the total tests administered in the state to 8.2 million.