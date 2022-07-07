R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 128, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 128, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 74, down from 73 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 120 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 34 new cases identified on July 7, 2021. The transmission rate on July 7, 2021, was 13 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 7, 2021, less than five of whom were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 850,716 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 404,204, an increase of 248 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,613.

There were 3,613 tests processed Wednesday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.