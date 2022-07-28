R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 133, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 133, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 69, up from 60 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 181 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 103 new cases identified on July 27, 2021. The transmission rate on July 27, 2021, was 69 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 27, 2021, of whom seven were in ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 855,656 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 410,066, an increase of 335 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 2,429 tests processed Wednesday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.