R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 137, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 137, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 68, up from 67 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 165 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 41 new cases identified on July 12, 2021. The transmission rate on July 12, 2021, was 19 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 12, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 852,850 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 405,974, an increase of 385 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,619.

There were 2,786 tests processed Tuesday, bringing the total tests administered in the state to 8.2 million.