R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 138, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 138, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 63, up from 52 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, less than five people are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 155.1 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 63 new cases identified on July 25, 2021. The transmission rate on July 25, 2021, was 59 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 39 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 25, 2021, of whom less than five were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 855,298 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 409,452, an increase of 281 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,628.

There were 1,962 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.2 million.