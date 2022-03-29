R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 139, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 139, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 51, level with the number of patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 106.3 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 227 new cases identified on March 28, 2021. The transmission rate on March 28, 2021, was 273.7 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 134 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 28, 2021, of which 16 were in the ICU and nine were on a ventilator.

There have been 823,132 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 360,759, an increase of 165 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,522 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,828 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 2.9%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing improvement in all three categories:

The positive rate was 3.3% last week, down from 3.5% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 37 last week, down from 44 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 113 last week, down from 121 one week prior.