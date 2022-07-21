R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 142, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 142, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 75, up from 74 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 147.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 103 new cases identified on July 20, 2021. The transmission rate on July 20, 2021, was 38.9 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 20, 2021, less than five of whom were in an ICU and less than five of whom were on a ventilator.

There have been 854,723 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 408,203, an increase of 317 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,625.

There were 2,041 tests processed Wednesday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.