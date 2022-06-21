R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 145, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 145, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 65, an increase from 51 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in an intensive care unit and none are on a ventilator.

There have been 157 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 12 new cases identified on June 20, 2021. The transmission rate on June 20, 2021, was 13.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 20, 2021, of whom eight were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 836,604 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 400,168, an increase of 308 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,601.

There were 2,632 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.1 million.