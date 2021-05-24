R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 152 over weekend, with one death

PROVIDENCE — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 152 between May 21 and Sunday, with one new death, according to data reported Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Twenty-eight new cases were identified Sunday out of 1,946 tests performed, resulting in a percent positive of 1.4%. When excluding tests that were performed multiple times on individual people, the percent positive rate on Sunday was 6.8%.

A total of 151,440 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Rhode Island to date, according to RIDOH, and 2,705 people have died from the virus. There were no deaths reported on Sunday.

Rhode Island currently has 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six from Friday. Of that amount, 17 are in the intensive care unit and 10 are on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

Regarding vaccinations, 534,671 people in Rhode Island have been fully vaccinated to date. The number of people with at least a partial vaccination for COVID-19 reached 636,235. The state has administered 1.1 million doses to date.

There have been 4.26 million total tests performed on 928,369 people to date.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.