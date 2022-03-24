R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 153, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 153, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 60, a decrease from 65 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 112.6 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 453 new cases identified on March 23, 2021. The transmission rate on March 23, 2021, was 242.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 23, 2021, of which 19 were in the ICU and 11 were on a ventilator.

There have been 821,915 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 360,016, an increase of 193 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,435.

There were 6,699 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.3%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.