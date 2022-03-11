R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 155 with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 155, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 82, a decrease from 89 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators.

There have been 96.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 440 new cases identified on March 10, 2021. The transmission rate on March 10, 2021, was 219.4 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 152 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 10, 2021, of which 25 were in an ICU and 19 were on a ventilator.

There have been 819,382 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 357,802, an increase of 155 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,421.

There were 5,084 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 3%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.