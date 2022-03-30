R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 158, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 158, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 49, a decrease from 51 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

There have been 103.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 406 new cases identified on March 29, 2021. The transmission rate on March 29, 2021, was 274.1 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 140 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 29, 2021, of which 14 were in an ICU and 10 were on ventilators.

There have been 823,366 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 360,959, an increase of 200 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,522.

There were 5,790 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 2.7%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 90 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. There have been 10,691 MAB treatments administered.