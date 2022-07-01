R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 160, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 160, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 49, down from 54 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 162 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 15 new cases identified on June 30, 2021. The transmission rate on June 30, 2021, was 10.5 new cases per 100,000 persons. There were 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 30, 2021, of whom five were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 850,106 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 403,052, an increase of 283 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,611.

There were 3,611 tests processed Thursday, with 8.1 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday raised the COVID-19 threat level in Kent County to “medium,” while keeping the state’s other four counties at “low.” Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.