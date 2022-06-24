R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 162, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 162, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 55, up from 54 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 152 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 15 new cases identified on June 23, 2021. The transmission rate on June 23, 2021, was 12.7 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 23, 2021, of whom five were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 836,306 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 401,108, an increase of 274 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,605.

There were 2,566 tests processed Thursday, with 8.1 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday kept the COVID-19 threat level in all five Rhode Island counties at “low.” Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.