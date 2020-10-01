R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 170, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 170 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Cases of the virus have totaled 24,914 to date, an increase of 166 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state announced three more deaths due to the virus, with deaths in the state totaling 1,117 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 94, a decline from 103 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, six were in intensive care units and seven were on ventilators.

There were 10,833 tests administered in the state on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.7%.

There have been 786,200 tests conducted in Rhode Island to date.