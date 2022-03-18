R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 171, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 171, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 64, a decrease from 67 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care units and seven are on a ventilator.

There have been 117.8 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 405 new cases identified on March 17, 2021. The transmission rate on March 17, 2021, was 215.7 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 17, 2021, of which 19 were in an ICU and 12 were on a ventilator.

There have been 820,749 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 359,064, an increase of 184 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,429.

There were 5,184 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 3.3%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.