R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 177, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 177, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 76, an increase from 70 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and six are on a ventilator.

There have been 107.4 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 148 new cases identified on March 14, 2021. The transmission rate on March 14, 2021, was 219.5 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 146 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 14, 2021, of which 19 were in the ICU and 16 were on a ventilator.

There have been 820,148 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 358,429, an increase of 220 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,423 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,827 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 3.7%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing improvement in two of three categories:

The positive rate was 2.9% last week, up from 2.7% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 45, down from 50 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 103 last week, down from 121 one week prior.