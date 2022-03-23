R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 177, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 177, with 2 deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 65, roughly level with 64 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 113.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 402 new cases identified on March 22, 2021. The transmission rate on March 22, 2021, was 241.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 126 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 22, 2021, of which 17 were in the ICU and 12 were on a ventilator.

There have been 821,730 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 359,823, an increase of 213 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,433.

There were 8,317 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.